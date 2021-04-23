Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading Up 6.7%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.54. 23,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 688,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLDX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. Analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,030,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

