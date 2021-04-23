CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE CX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 206,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,458. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 121,382.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after buying an additional 26,182,185 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in CEMEX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,487,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,599,000 after purchasing an additional 550,220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in CEMEX by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705,605 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in CEMEX by 1,386.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,072,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,563,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

