Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.40.

CNTG opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of -2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. As a group, analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Centogene by 1,070.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centogene in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centogene by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Centogene by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centogene by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

