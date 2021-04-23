Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 17,337 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2,006.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,585. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.14. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

