Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,371 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $448,155,000 after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,346,419 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,948. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.