Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 140 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,239 shares of company stock worth $36,531,619 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $234.00. The company had a trading volume of 134,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $151.30 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $215.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

