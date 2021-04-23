Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 176 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,838. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.91. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

