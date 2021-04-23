Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,025 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $512.26. 32,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.84. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.57 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $244.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

