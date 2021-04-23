Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Japan Railway in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi anticipates that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.25 and a beta of 0.38. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

