Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Posts Earnings Results

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Shares of CVCY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.46. 1,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $243.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

