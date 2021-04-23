Century Casinos Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,190 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,162% compared to the typical daily volume of 141 put options.

CNTY opened at $10.64 on Friday. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $314.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.25 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.