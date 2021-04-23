Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cerecor’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $223.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.67. Cerecor has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Cerecor will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cerecor by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 247,794 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 120,032 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,555,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

