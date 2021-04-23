CFO4Life Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 132,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,183,218. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

