CFO4Life Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,910,000 after acquiring an additional 521,036 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,405,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 561,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 439,487 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,490,000 after acquiring an additional 286,232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. 3,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,429. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $34.61.

