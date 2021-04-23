CFO4Life Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,835 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 47,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,079. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03.

