CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 223 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.