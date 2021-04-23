CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 378 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC owned approximately 0.87% of ConocoPhillips worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $49.85. 42,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,743,353. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

