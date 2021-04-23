CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 44 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.07. 10,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $172.15 and a 52-week high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.