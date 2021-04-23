CFO4Life Group LLC Takes $513,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $6,698,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.37. 6,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,688. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average is $105.49. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

