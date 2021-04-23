CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.87. The company had a trading volume of 39,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

