Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,525,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,440 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,495,000 after purchasing an additional 90,937 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,774 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $2,515,693.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,770.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,932,255 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

NYSE CRL traded up $4.97 on Friday, hitting $332.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,943. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $331.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.80.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

