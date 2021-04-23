Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Dyne Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DYN. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DYN. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $17.14 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.