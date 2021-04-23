Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,165 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 108,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 132.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $19.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $492.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $311,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 30,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

