Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLYM. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 178,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

PLYM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.