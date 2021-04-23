Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

STNE stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.