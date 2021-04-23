Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Inhibrx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 36.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

INBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.