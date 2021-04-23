Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,270 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SciPlay by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 114,271 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SciPlay by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 81,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in SciPlay by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 344,512 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

