Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,432 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Don Leung sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $60,316.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,129,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,875.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,132 shares of company stock valued at $200,231. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

MCBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

MCBS stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $380.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

