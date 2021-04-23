Charter Communications (CHTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $657.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $626.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.05. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

