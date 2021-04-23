ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Reaches $4.79 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $488,706.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,749.41 or 1.00101434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00036932 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011202 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00127826 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000929 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002018 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.