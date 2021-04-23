Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 111.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.11. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $101.27 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.16.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.