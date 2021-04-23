Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

CHMG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. 12,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $199.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $45.00.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.