Chevron (CVX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chevron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $100.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.78. Chevron has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

