Chimpion (BNANA) Trading Down 20.2% This Week

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $131.56 million and $560,838.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00008366 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00066515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00091455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.00657092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00051727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.77 or 0.07633797 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

