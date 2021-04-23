Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,800.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securiti upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,652.06.

CMG stock traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,472.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,246. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $856.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,457.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,393.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

