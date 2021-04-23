Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.40

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.40 and last traded at C$14.35, with a volume of 21508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.34.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile (TSE:CHP.UN)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

