Chonk (CHONK) Trading Down 23.2% Over Last Week

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $153.96 or 0.00303755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $102,299.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chonk has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chonk Profile

Chonk is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

