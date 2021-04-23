Christie Group (LON:CTG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:CTG opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.50. Christie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 122 ($1.59). The stock has a market cap of £26.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26.

Get Christie Group alerts:

In related news, insider David Rugg bought 19,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,996.20 ($26,125.16).

Christie Group Company Profile

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, retail, and education sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.