Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after acquiring an additional 291,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 212,593 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,646. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

