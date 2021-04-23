Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHUY. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Chuy’s stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.52 million, a P/E ratio of -103.45 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $42,266.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,105 shares of company stock worth $3,170,936. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

