CIBC Raises TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to $13.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $417.45 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransAlta by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 208,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransAlta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,491,000 after buying an additional 333,190 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

