Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) to “Buy”

Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Keyence alerts:

Shares of Keyence stock traded up $11.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $482.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.87. Keyence has a 52 week low of $334.50 and a 52 week high of $587.00.

Keyence Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.