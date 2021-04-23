Citigroup Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,475.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,325.36.

SHOP stock opened at $1,096.64 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $595.03 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,146.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,137.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.50, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,801,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

