Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

