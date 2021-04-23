Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $24.33. 34,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,275. The stock has a market cap of $389.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

