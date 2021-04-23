Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Clarivate reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.