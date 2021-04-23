CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 8.5%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 35,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,016,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $623.76 million, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 5.37.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

