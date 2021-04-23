ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

CEM opened at $24.19 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.