Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues Earnings Results

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $6.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 632,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,355. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.68 million, a PE ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Clearfield alerts:

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,248,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,836,977.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $869,052.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,331,913.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,237 in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.