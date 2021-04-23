CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

CNO stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $26.64.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

